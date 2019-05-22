Fappy Wife, Happy Life: Will Smith Reacts To Jada Pinkett’s Admission Of Prune-Fingered Porn Addiction [Video]

Will Smith Talks Jada Pinkett’s Porn Addiction

Earlier this week the internet’s collective ears perked up when Jada Pinkett talked about her previous porn addiction during the new episode of her consistently-viral Red Table Talk.

During an Aladdin-promoting appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Will was asked about Jada’s former fap habit and here’s what he had to say:

As if Jada would give two fingers about what Will thinks of her truth. Tuh.