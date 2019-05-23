BlackBoyJoy Homeless Valedictorian Earns $3 Million In Scholarships, Accepted Into 40 Schools

Tupac Mosbey Awarded $3 Million In Scholarships Despite Homelessness

An absolutely inspiring story is coming out of Tennesse.

Teenager Tupac Mosbey has excelled tremendously at his local high school despite damning circumstances.

The scholar is not only his school’s valedictorian despite being HOMELESS, but he’s also racked up $3 million in scholarships.

How incredible!

Fox13 profiled the 17-year-old who told his graduating class at Raleigh Egypt High School that “nothing is impossible” and he thanked his principal and teachers for believing in him.

“I knew that I had to make them proud. I knew that their investment was worth it that and just show them that – yes, everything that you poured into me was worth $3 million and counting,” said Mosley. “Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through, be a mountain that you can’t climb,” Mosley said.

The teen who earned 50 scholarships and was accepted to 40 schools plans to attend Tennessee State University and major in electrical engineering.

See more of Tupac’s inspiring story below.

Tupac Mosley became valedictorian and received $3 million in scholarships while homeless. “To know that I can be doing something that I'm enjoying for my next four years … [is] just refreshing and motivating,” he says. https://t.co/LJ1tFYE6vt pic.twitter.com/Eq0mjwLLy8 — CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2019

Congratulations!