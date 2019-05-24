Ca-Rack! These Stephen A. Smith Baby Filter Videos Are The Funniest Damn Thing On The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Those Snapchat baby filters are the most hilarious and endlessly entertaining clips on the entire internet right now. The best use of those clips? Using Stephen A. Smith and his epic rants for the filters is absolutely *chef kiss*. He was made for this and every clip is funnier than the last.

Look, we won’t hold you.

Just take a look at the clips and keep scrolling because they only get better.

