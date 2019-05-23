They’re Byyyke: Ahnuld & Linda Hamilton Team Up To Blow Up MORE Evil Machines In “Terminator: Dark Fate” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Terminator: Dark Fate poster

Source: Paramount Pictures

“Terminator: Dark Fate” Teaser Trailer

Ah yes, ANOTHER Terminator movie in a never-ending series of movies where the evil machines WIN EVERY SINGLE TIME. Yea, it’s been a depressing run but at least we’ll see Ahnuld and Linda Hamilton team up for the first since 1992 CLASSIC “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

“Terminator: Dark Fate” hits theaters November 1, 2019.

