Put It In Ya Spout: Malaysian Teen Got Peen Stuck Humping Metal Pipe, Circular Saw Used To Free Him

Malaysian Boy Gets Penis Stuck In Metal Pipe

A 16-year-old Malaysian boy had the scare of a lifetime when he couldn’t control his horniness.

According to a report in the DailyStar, the boy found a metal pipe protruding from the wall in his home that was the perfect height to get his hump on. The thing is after he got his alloy afternoon delight, he had some trouble pulling his pipe out of the pipe.

After trying to free himself, the boy eventually had to call his roommates for help and they laughed, and laughed, and laughed until they eventually called emergency services.

Senior Fire Officer Seniman Idris of the Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station said they received an emergency call from the victim’s residence at around 10pm on May 20. He said: “The metal pipe is about six inches in length with a [thickness] of 5 millimetres, and is no longer used. The firemen had to cut the pipe first.”

In order to cut the pipe, the fireman had to use a circular saw. Just the thought of it makes us queasy. Once the pipe was removed from the wall the boy was taken to the hospital to get the pipe removed from his mashed up member.

SMFH.