Lovely Mimi On Headline Heat

Lovely Mimi is always a big ball of fun no matter what setting she’s in. Folks have had lots to say about the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star ever since she joined the cast of the VH1 show, but Mimi has remained unbothered and true to her rambunctious personality.

The famed nail tech stop by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her and she didn’t shy away from the hard topics: like whether or not she wants to be Black or her “cheap”, saline water breasts that she recently got redone.

Catch Lovely Mimi at one of the TWO nail salons she owns in Atlanta, Georgia.

See what else she had to say about butt jobs and LHH fights in the video above.