You Betta! Tokyo Vanity Talks About Taking Back Her “Best Friend” Bucks From Artists Trying To Steal Her Song [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Tokyo Vanity Talks About Going Viral, Having To Take Action Against Artists Using Her Music
Tokyo Vanity is getting her shine on in the latest installment of BET’s “I Went Viral” video series. Check her out below talking about having to take action to get her monies from artists who used elements of her song for their own.
We love the Coke analogy too!
