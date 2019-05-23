Big Boy’s Neighborhood: YG Talks His New Album ‘4REAL 4REAL,’ Nipsey Hussle’s Influence, And More [Video]

YG On What We Can Expect From His Upcoming Album

YG has faced a few obstacles when it comes to releasing his upcoming album 4REAL 4REAL, but finally, the album is set to drop on Friday, May 24.

In honor of the release, YG stopped by Big Boy’s neighborhood to talk about what fans can expect on this new project. He also touches on Nipsey Hussle’s passing and how much it’s effected him, how that played into the album, and so much more.