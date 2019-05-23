Crafty Mamas: Tia Mowry Shares DIY Boho Themed Party For Her Baby Girl’s 1st B-Day [Video]

Tia Mowry Shares Cairo’s First Birthday Vlog

Tia Mowry is enjoying the mom life 100%. In a recent vlog, the elated mother of 2 gloats about her baby girl’s recent 1st birthday party. It’s already been a year since baby Cairo arrived. Tia explains the theme she came up with, how she styled her little nugget, the drinks they served (for the adults) and the food — YUM!

Tia was going to take the affair to a kiddie play place but got the urge to entertain in her own home once she thought of her adult friends. Guests included her twin sister Tamera and her family, Loretta Divine and more cast members from her upcoming Netflix show.

Hit play to see the magic Tia makes happen for her baby girl and guests. It’s super cute!