Bow Down To The Bars: Chika Took Her Talents To Jimmy Kimmel Live And Did Some RAPPIN’ Rappin’ About Women’s Rights [Video]

Chika Performs Women’s Rights Song On Jimmy Kimmel Live
If you haven’t heard of Chika before then, boy, oh boy, do we have a treat for you. If you HAVE heard of Chika but haven’t stopped to listen to her music yet, then shame on you, but this post will fix that.
Last night the best viral rapper on the ‘gram took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and put America on notice that not only is she IMMENSELY talented, but that she plans on using her gift to speak directly to the issue that is currently terrorizing women, abortion bans and civil rights.
You can follow Chika on Instagram and see more of her work @Oranicuhh.
i’m genuinely still processing what a life moment this was. never in my wildest dream did i expect to be here so soon— and with so many that i have looked up to.. for so long. i graduated high school 4 years ago yesterday. i was once so fearful that after leaving college, i’d have to watch people graduate and try not to feel unaccomplished. my nigga, i just played kimmel. crazy. — thank you to my wonderful manager @eawbrey for keeping me sane. thank you to @_lizajane & @addisonisom for my shirt (WHICH I’LL EXPLAIN, MKAY.) and the sign behind me. edit, cuz excuse tf outta me: THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU to my beautiful ass DJ, @xojsmn for sharing this moment with me and helping this message be what it was. thank you to @ye_ali & @ricandthadeusmusic for this dope ass beat. thank you, @lenawaithe for the opportunity and for believing in me enough to have me as your guest. so much love and appreciation. ❤️
