Bow Down To The Bars: Chika Took Her Talents To Jimmy Kimmel Live And Did Some RAPPIN’ Rappin’ About Women’s Rights [Video]

Chika Performs Women’s Rights Song On Jimmy Kimmel Live

If you haven’t heard of Chika before then, boy, oh boy, do we have a treat for you. If you HAVE heard of Chika but haven’t stopped to listen to her music yet, then shame on you, but this post will fix that.

Last night the best viral rapper on the ‘gram took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and put America on notice that not only is she IMMENSELY talented, but that she plans on using her gift to speak directly to the issue that is currently terrorizing women, abortion bans and civil rights.

We highly suggest you press play below to watch her powerful performance.

Chika is NO joke. Lena Waithe interview her and peep her second performance.