Bow Down To The Bars: Chika Took Her Talents To Jimmy Kimmel Live And Did Some RAPPIN’ Rappin’ About Women’s Rights [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

Chika

Source: ABC / ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Chika Performs Women’s Rights Song On Jimmy Kimmel Live

If you haven’t heard of Chika before then, boy, oh boy, do we have a treat for you. If you HAVE heard of Chika but haven’t stopped to listen to her music yet, then shame on you, but this post will fix that.

Last night the best viral rapper on the ‘gram took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and put America on notice that not only is she IMMENSELY talented, but that she plans on using her gift to speak directly to the issue that is currently terrorizing women, abortion bans and civil rights.

We highly suggest you press play below to watch her powerful performance.

Chika is NO joke. Flip the page to watch Lena Waithe interview her and peep her second performance.

On the last page you can see Chika’s performance of a song called “No Squares”. Flip it.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Multi, New Music, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.