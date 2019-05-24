Update: Man Arrested In Murder Of Transgender Woman Michelle Washington, Bernie Sanders Speaks Out

.@HRC_PA joins Philadelphia’s transgender community in mourning the loss of Michelle Simone, a Black transgender woman fatally shot in Philadelphia on Sunday. #SayHerName https://t.co/uLmgyH2ITK — HRC in Pennsylvania (@HRC_PA) May 23, 2019

Man Arrested In Murder Of Michelle Washington

After a black trans woman from Philadelphia, was shot and killed, police have a suspect in custody. Michelle Washington also known as Michelle Tamika was murdered May 19 and now Troy Bailey, 28, is in custody.

CBS Philly reports that authorities arrested Bailey on Monday after he admitted to shooting Washington.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said that Bailey initially gave a false report to police and said he was a witness to the deadly shooting. He also gave a false description of a suspect.

Despite Ms. Washington being a transgender woman, the shooting is not being investigated as a hate crime.

“The truth as to why Mr. Bailey murdered Ms. Washington may never be fully known. According to Mr. Bailey, it was over a dispute the two had pertaining to the sale of a firearm from Mr. Bailey to Ms. Washington,” Smith said, but added that “we don’t necessarily believe that’s the case.”

“Ms. Washington was a person and she did not deserve to die in this manner,” said Smith who confirmed that a hate crime investigation is not taking place.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has released a statement thanking police “for their swift action in this case.”

“I join Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community in mourning the loss of Michelle ‘Tamika’ Washington. Tragically, violence continues to disproportionately impact our transgender siblings, especially trans people of color. We must speak up when these acts strike our communities and demand an end to the violence and discrimination our transgender siblings face,” said Kenney. “I want to thank the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift action in this case, and for bringing some small comfort to Tamika’s loved ones. The City of Philadelphia stands with Tamika’s friends and family, and all members of the LGBTQ community, during this difficult time. We will continue to ‘Say Her Name’ as we work towards a safer Philadelphia for all our residents.”

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has spoken on Michelle and the four other transwomen killed this year.

Muhlaysia Booker, Dana Martia, Claire Legato, Ashanti Carmon and Michelle Washington should be alive today. The attacks against trans people, and trans women of color in particular, are part of a bigotry which has got to end. https://t.co/yhxx2mqPy6 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 23, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with Michelle’s family and friends, we hope this arrest is the justice they deserve.