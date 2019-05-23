It’s Live, S#!t Happens: Jamie Foxx Is Pure Comedy As He Breaks 4th Wall Mid-Speech During ‘Jeffersons’ Remake [Video]

Jamie Foxx Breaks Fourth Wall On ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’

Jamie Foxx might just be the most talented person to ever stand in front of a camera. The actor, comedian, singer, host is typically unflappable in his various roles, but during Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience remake of The Jeffersons and All In The Family, Foxx lost it and

damn near everyone else did too.

While delivering a monologue to Anthony Anderson, Jamie flubbed a couple of words and immediately broke the fourth wall to address the audience with his signature brand of humor.

It was so wild that Woody Harrelson had to completely turn his back to the cast while he cracked TF up!

Press play below to watch.

Bruh. LMAO! Flip the page to see Jennifer Hudson sing The Jeffersons theme song!