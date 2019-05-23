Happy Birthday Maxwell: Soul Singer Celebrates 46th Birthday With Angela Simmons And Friends

Last Friday night, singer Maxwell celebrated his 46th birthday a few days early with a party at The Fleur Room atop Moxy Chelsea. Notables guests at the intimate gathering included Angela Simmons, Amber Ridinger and husband Duane McLaughlin, Peter Brant Jr., Ingo and Keith Rubenstein, Camilla Olsson, and producer Hod David.

The crew posted up under The Fleur Room’s iconic disco ball, with The Empire State Building serving as backdrop to multiple rounds of Remy Martin cocktails and Happy Birthday wishes.