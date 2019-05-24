KUWTK: The Kardashian Sisters Juice Jordyn Woods’ Frisky Night In With Tristan Thompson Next Episode [Video]

#KUWTK Explores Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Scandal

We’re just a few days out from the episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ people have been waiting for. Khloe Kardashian is reacting in front of E! cameras to that explosive Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal that played out in headlines. Not just Khloe, but Kris and even Kylie have their say on how they feel about Jordyn specifically in the teaser.

Seems like Kylie has her sister’s back and it’s true she kicked Jordyn to the curb over the incident. The full episode airs this coming Sunday at a 9 ET. Will YOU be watching?

Hit play to see the teaser.