BeyHive Twitter Comes For Dionne Warwick’s Beyoncé Comments; Tom Joyner Cruise Twitter Defends Her To Death

Dionne Warwick’s Beyoncé Comments Spark Controversy

Dionne Warwick is an absolute legend and one of the first black women singers who paved the way for legends like Beyoncéto flourish. However, her recent comments on what makes someone iconic has rubbed the Beyhive the wrong way and an uncivil war has erupted on these here internets.

During an interview with ESSENCE, Warwick had this to say:

“It’s wonderful to see how she’s been able to create what and who she wanted to be and who she is…very proud of that, I really am. Now, sustaining and becoming a big icon that Gladys Knight, or Patti LaBelle, or Johnny Mathis, or Frank Sinatra, or Sammy Davis Jr. is? I doubt that, I really do. And I love her to death and can appreciate her talent. But that iconic status that I just mentioned, those four names? [She has] a long read [ahead].”

This, of course, was taken as shade because she didn’t bow down and kiss Bey’s ring. However, She took to Twitter to clarify in a now-deleted tweet:

“What I said is in quotes. What @Essence said is not. It takes a long time to reach and achieve iconic status. That’s not to say that Beyoncé isn’t well on her way. She is a gifted performer. That was a reach from Essence.”

Dionne warwick's biggest hit is widely known through another woman's voice what does she know about being iconic pic.twitter.com/ZsMR3gOQBS — thais 💜 (@thaisbmartini) May 23, 2019

It didn’t matter as a generational war has erupted.

BeyHive Twitter is trying to come for Dionne while Auntie Twitter has her back and is re-dragging the Hive. Duck for cover! This is getting ugly fast.