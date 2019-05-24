He Ain’t Learn: Kevin Hunter Reportedly Bad Mouthing Wendy Williams Over Parking Lot Scuffle With Son

Kevin Hunter Thinks Wendy Williams Created Tension Between Him & Adult Son

Kevin Hunter Sr. is placing the blame directly on Wendy Williams for his son throwing a fist in his face recently.

According to TMZ, Kevin has been running his mouth about Wendy creating a wall between him and Kevin Jr. The father of an extramarital seed says before Wendy filed for the divorce, he and their son were thick as thieves according to sources. Kevin told a source that after divorce papers were served, he believes his ex convinced their 18-year-old to stop picking up the phone for him.

Sources add that Kevin Sr. sent out lengthy text messages to his son before the fight and got back one-word responses. This leads him to think Wendy is “transferring” her disgust for him to their college-aged child. Now Kevin Sr. fears that their recent fight put the nail in their father-son coffin.

Previously, we reported that Kevin Jr. was arrested for assaulting his father in NJ. His dad refused to press charges.

PageSix reports that the teenage accompanied his mom on Wednesday to an event in Chicago to promote Pop popcorn. Sources say Kev Jr. was by his mom the entire event, just a day after the altercation.

What do YOU think of Kevin blaming Wendy for his son being fed up with him?