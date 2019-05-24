Wait, what???

Auntie’s Advice Episode 3

On the latest episode of “Auntie’s Advice” Auntie Nneen and her best friend and art curator Shawanna Davis first offer advice to a social worker who wonders if she should pander to her white coworkers. According to the advice needer, her coworkers RUSHED to grab her to dance when a rap song came on.

“You don’t have to dance for 12 white people in an office because a rap song came on,” says Shawanna who suggests the woman go to HR to complain.

Auntie Neen isn’t so convinced and advises her to use caution because “s** don’t always work out in our favor when we feel like we need somebody to help defend us.”

Later the ladies give advice to a woman who wonders what she should do about seeing her boyfriend rolling in the bed (literally) with one of his best friends. According to the woman, while the men weren’t having sex, they were playfully tickling each other and it made her uncomfortable.

Uhhhh…

Auntie Neen thinks it’s pretty obvious what’s going on here.

“If you’re writing, it’s cause you know…” says Neen.

Watch episode 3 of Auntie’s Advice above.

