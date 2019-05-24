F**k 12: Philly Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man With Special Needs Out Of “Fear Of Being Robbed”

Philly Cop Shoots Unarmed, Disabled, Black Man

Police really are trash. SMH.

Newly revealed footage shows a Philadelphia cop shooting a young, unarmed, disabled, Black man as he walked the streets of his neighborhood according to DailyMail. 28-year-old Joel Johnson was minding his Black a$$ business when an unidentified, plain-clothes pig fired at him three times, striking him once.

Johnson was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated and is said to be in stable condition and recovering.

Per usual, the cop who did the shooting had some bulls#!t excuse about fearing for his life and thinking he was about to be robbed.

‘The detective believed what he saw was a firearm in this male’s hands,’ Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said. ‘The detective, believing he was going to be robbed or something was going to happen to him, produced his firearm, discharged his firearm – we believe at this time – three times.’

The graphic video of the incident is below. There is no blood, but the footage is hard to watch.

Again, f**k 12.