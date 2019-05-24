For Your Viewing Pleasure: Gabrielle Union Takes Desus & Mero To Get Foot Massages [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Gabrielle Union Talks Dwyane Wade, Dinner With Obama & Her New Baby
This week on Desus & Mero, Gabrielle Union decided to invite The Bodega Boys for a little self care moment by getting a foot massage during their interview.
These three talk about everything from Dwyane Wade’s retirement, to having dinner with Barack Obama, to life with Gab’s new shady baby, Kaavia. Check out the interview down below to see what the LA’s Finest star has to say about all of that and more.
