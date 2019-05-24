People Ain’t Isht: 88-Year-Old Woman Punched To The Ground By Heartless Goon Outside Grocery Store [Video]

88-Year-Old Woman Punched Outside Of Houston Grocery Store

Every day we get further confirmation that we live among the some of the most trifling people in human history.

Houston police are currently searching for the man in the video below who can be seen punching an elderly woman in the face outside of her local grocery store.

If this video doesn’t make you angry then you might be one of those trifling people that we are referring to.

SMFH!