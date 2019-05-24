The Breakfast Club: Lizzo On How To Identify F**k Boys, Missy Elliott’s Influence, & Working With Prince [Video]

Lizzo Talks About Her Come Up On The Breakfast Club

Since the release of her album Cuz I Love You back in April, it really seems like Lizzo has been absolutely everywhere–and that’s because she has.

The “Juice” singer stopped by The Breakfast Club on Friday morning to talk about everything from how she identifies f**k boys, to playing the flute in high school, to being personally selected by Prince to play at Paisley Park. To hear Lizzo talk about all that and so much more, peep the hilarious interview dow below: