1-800-Plea-Coppers: Hazel-E Says She Doesn’t Want A Whiff Of Smoke With Yung Miami

- By Bossip Staff
Yung Miami Hazel-E

Source: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images/Rick Kern/WireImage / Getty

Hazel-E Backs Down From Proposed Fight With Yung Miami

The situation between Hazel-E and City Girl Yung Miami went up to ten recently and now Hazel-E is backing down according to TMZ.

The ex-Love & Hip-Hopper invoked the name of the late, great, Nipsey Hussle as one of her reasons for waving the white flag in her battle against the rapper.

Check out the video message she recorded below.

Thoughts?

Categories: Catch Fade, News, Viral Video

Comments

