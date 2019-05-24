1-800-Plea-Coppers: Hazel-E Says She Doesn’t Want A Whiff Of Smoke With Yung Miami
- By Bossip Staff
Hazel-E Backs Down From Proposed Fight With Yung Miami
The situation between Hazel-E and City Girl Yung Miami went up to ten recently and now Hazel-E is backing down according to TMZ.
The ex-Love & Hip-Hopper invoked the name of the late, great, Nipsey Hussle as one of her reasons for waving the white flag in her battle against the rapper.
Check out the video message she recorded below.
Thoughts?
