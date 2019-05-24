Here’s How Arya Starks Actress Maisie Williams Wishes “Game Of Thrones” Would Have Ended Differently

“Game Of Thrones” Actresses Admit The Ending Was Disappointing

“Game of Thrones'” finale left much to be desired for many longtime fans of the show, but it turns out that the show’s actors would have written different endings for themselves as well.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maisie Williams said her biggest regret for her character was not getting a season 8 scene with Cersei actress Lena Headey.

“I just wanted to be on set with Lena again, she’s good fun,” Williams explained. “And I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too. Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been.”

We’re pretty sure the WHOLE world of watchers were disappointed that Arya didn’t employ any of her Many-Faced-God skills during Season 8 — and it would have been especially gratifying against Cersei as Jaime, right?

Williams says ultimately she understood the direction show writers decided to take with Arya:

“The Hound says, ‘You want to be like me? You want to live your life like me?’” Williams said. “In my head, the answer was: ‘Yeah.’ But I guess sleeping with Gendry, seeing Jon again, realizing she’s not just fighting for herself anymore but also her family — it’s bringing up all these human emotions that Arya hasn’t felt for a long time. When The Hound asks her if she has another option, all of a sudden there are so many more things in [Arya’s] life that she can live for, that she can do. It was a shock for me because that wasn’t how I envisioned her arc going this year. Then I realized there were other things I could play, bringing Arya back to being a 16-year-old again.” “It’s not a Game of Thrones ending for Arya, it’s a happy ending,” she concludes. “It gave me a place to take Arya that I never thought I’d go with her again.”

Williams isn’t the only one who was looking for an Arya/Cersei faceoff. According to EW, Headey said she hoped she’d have a scene with Williams in the final season as well.

“I lived that fantasy until I read the script,” Headey said. “There were chunky scenes and it was nothing that I had dreamt about. It was a bit of come down and you have to accept that it wasn’t to be. There is something poetic about the way it all happens in the end with her and Jaime.”

She’s right — there’s nothing anyone can do but to accept the weak a** ending that the writers gave us.

What do your “GOT” alternate endings look like?