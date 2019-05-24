Drake Meticulously Trolled The Milwaukee Bucks Owner’s Daughter After She Wore A Pusha T Shirt To The Raptors Game

Drake Trades Jabs With The Daughter Of Milwaukee Bucks Owner

If Drake is serious about anything, it’s the Toronto Raptors–but he still finds a way to have fun with the people praying on the downfall of his hometown team.

The rapper’s issues with the Bucks have been a long time coming with their head coach, Mike Budenholzer, calling him out for his court-side behavior earlier this week. But beyond the small jabs from the NBA team toward Drizzy, one person in the organization decided to take things to a whole new level.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, wore a t-shirt with Pusha T on it to the Raptors game on Thursday. This was obviously a ploy to get a rise out of Drake, who had an extremely public feud against Pusha this time last year.

Unsurprisingly, the Toronto native didn’t let this trolling faze him, and instead, he responded with some pretty calculated trolls of his own.

Drake changed his IG profile picture to Mallory Edens and put her on his story. 💀 ELITE TROLLING. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QOYV1q9jSh — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 24, 2019

Not only did Drake follow Edens on IG, but he even changed his profile photo to a picture of her. Following that, he posted the picture of Mallory wearing her Pusha T shirt onto his Instagram story with the caption, “All is fair in war and war and trust me I’ll still get your tickets to ovo fest” along with a heart eyes emoji, of course. Classic Aubrey.

Drake has even more reason to celebrate as The Raptors ended up wining Game 5 against the Bucks and are headed back to Toronto for Game 6–so we can probably expect even more antics from the rapper in the next few days.