Pure Comedy: Kevin Hart Visits BBC Radio 1 And Answers Questions From Kids, “All These Kids Can Kiss My A$$” [Video]

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Kevin Hart Answers Questions From Kids

Kevin Hart is in the UK promoting The Secret Life Of Pets 2 and during a stop at BBC Radio 1 he was aggressively questioned by a group of kids with relentless curiosity.

If you need a good laugh to get your Memorial Day weekend started, then you’ve come to the right place.

Press play below.

LMFAO!

