GUHHATL Season 3 Trailer: Waka Threatens Brandon Barnes—And Drea & Her Daughter Discuss R. Kelly [Video]

Will YOU be watching???

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Season 3 Trailer

New season, who dis?

After already announcing the cast of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” season 3, WE tv’s released a trailer for the explosive new season.

In it, we see R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea “Drea” Kelly and her three children Buku, Kyd, and Jaah move back to Atlanta and broke their silence in a buzzing child support battle. As Drea tries to spread her wings and fly, the arrest of R. Kelly is yet another wound inflicted on her from her nightmare of an ex. All the while that drama’s going on, Drea’s sweet daughter Buku takes a step out on her own, trying to establish herself as a vocal artist in her own right away from the long shadow of her criminal father.

Also profiled will be that CRAZY fight between Bow Wow and Kiyomi, Waka and his wife Tammy Rivera settling down after having their dream wedding in Cancun, Da Brat rebuilding her life in the wake of prison and bankruptcy, Debra Antney working alongside Brat on an Artist Boot Camp.

Returning this season will be Ms. Deb’s controversial godson Brandon Barnes who Waka calls a “scammer” and threatens to beat the brakes off of. Not only is Waka BIG mad at Brandon, Ayana Fite, DJ Hurricane’s daughter, is on a warpath against him and his lies.

“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” premieres Thursday, June 13 at 9pm ET/PT on WEtv.

The Growing Up Hip Hop franchise, including “Growing Up Hip Hop”, “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York”, is produced for WE tv by Entertainment One (eOne) and Datari Turner Productions.