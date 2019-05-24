Makeup And Matrimony-dom: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s 5th Anniversary Doing Double Duty As Drop Date For Newest KKW Collection

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who wed five years ago today! Kim celebrated their special day by sharing some wedding day photos from her private collection…

The pictures are stunning right?

These are some really beautiful intimate moments

Do you think the fans truly appreciate these or should KimYe keep more things sacred and to themselves?

Kim and Kanye have been through so much — they’ve survived her armed robbery, his mental illness issues, four kids and countless episodes of KUWTK, as well as the birth of multiple brands between the two of them.

Speaking of which — this year’s wedding anniversary also falls on the release date of her newest makeup drop — the Mrs. West Collection.

Kim’s been using her anniversary as part of her latest cosmetics campaign. Totally appropriate considering she shares so many personal moments — or is it too much?

