Makeup And Matrimony-dom: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s 5th Anniversary Doing Double Duty As Drop Date For Newest KKW Collection
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary
Congratulations to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who wed five years ago today! Kim celebrated their special day by sharing some wedding day photos from her private collection…
The pictures are stunning right?
This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories.
These are some really beautiful intimate moments
Do you think the fans truly appreciate these or should KimYe keep more things sacred and to themselves?
Kim and Kanye have been through so much — they’ve survived her armed robbery, his mental illness issues, four kids and countless episodes of KUWTK, as well as the birth of multiple brands between the two of them.
Speaking of which — this year’s wedding anniversary also falls on the release date of her newest makeup drop — the Mrs. West Collection.
My new @kkwbeauty Mrs. West Collection features a 6-pan eyeshadow palette, a pink nude lipstick, a warm nude lip liner, a blushing nude gloss, a champagne gold highlighter and a mid-tone pink blush all for $100. The packaging is encased with pictures from my wedding day. Launching in TWO days on Friday, 05.24 at 12PM PST at KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY
Kim’s been using her anniversary as part of her latest cosmetics campaign. Totally appropriate considering she shares so many personal moments — or is it too much?
So excited to announce my brand new #KKWBEAUTY Mrs. West Collection. This collection is inspired by the look @makeupbymario created on my actual wedding day. Launching on KKWBEAUTY.COM on my 5 year wedding anniversary, 05.24 at 12PM PST Photo by @gregswalesart Makeup by @makeupbymario Hair by @chrisappleton1 Flowers by @jeffleatham
My new @kkwbeauty Mrs. West Collection is inspired by my actual look created by @makeupbymario on my wedding day. I love the idea that the memories from one of the happiest days of my life are celebrated in this collection. Launching on my actual 5 year anniversary Friday, 05.24 at 12PM PST online at KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY I love finding pics from my wedding day in Italy and sharing them
My brand new Mrs. West Collection is inspired by the look @makeupbymario created for me on my wedding day. Everything about this collection is special to me from the packaging to the versatile shadows and the shade names! I’m so excited to see all of the looks you guys create with this collection! Launching on my actual 5 year wedding anniversary Friday, 05.24 at 12PM PST online at KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY
Mrs. West Collection is dropping this Friday on my actual anniversary kkwbeauty.com. I have sent this collection of shadows, blush, hi lighter, lip stick, lip liner and gloss to all of my friends and I have never gotten a response like this from everyone loving the colors so much! Makes me so happy! I know you all will love it ✨
