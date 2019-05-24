Mommy Or Daddy Face? Lira Galore Shows Baby Girl Khaleesi’s Adorable Features

Lira Reveals Baby Girl Khaleesi’s Face

Instagram honey Lira Galore has finally shown off her baby girl’s face. Just a month ago Lira gave birth to a healthy girl named Khaleesi. We’ve seen just a peek of Khaleesi’ss baby hair and her mom showed off her beautiful nursery. As we previously reported, Lira and Khalessi’s dad “Pee” Thomas broke up early on in her pregnancy. But it didn’t stop him for being there when she was born. Pee posted up IG story photos excitedly in the delivery room with his baby girl.

But the question is: Who does she look like to YOU? Lira says she spit her out. Scroll down to see Khaleesi’s first photos.

Adorable, right?

In related news, Kaylar Will has also shown the face of Pee Williams’ baby boy. He is just a few weeks older than his sister. Hit the flip to see him.