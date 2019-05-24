Celebrity Cribs: Jessica Alba Opens Up Her $10 Million Los Angeles Home So That We Can Be Nosy [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jessica Alba Gives Tour Of Her Los Angeles Home
Jessica Alba was nice enough to let Architectural Digest inside her incredible $10 million Los Angeles home so that our nosy azzes can have a look at how she’s livin’.
Everything from the custom fireplace, to the laundry room, to the his and hers bathroom is on full display for our viewing pleasure.
Press play below to enter her not-so-humble abode.
Must. Be. NICE.
