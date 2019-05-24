The Creators And Stars Of “She’s Gotta Have It” Celebrate Season 2 Premiere In Brooklyn

“She’s Gotta Have It” Season 2 Premiere Party Was Lit

Have y’all started streaming Season 2 of “She’s Gotta Have It” yet?

Last night, Netflix hosted the red carpet premiere of season 2 of She’s Gotta Have It at the Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn, followed by a celebration at Gotham Market at The Ashland.

Attendees included creator, director and executive producer Spike Lee, executive producer Tonya Lewis Lee, She’s Gotta Have It cast-members DeWanda Wise, Anthony Ramos, Fat Joe,Chyna Layne, Margot Bingham, Ilfenesh Hadera, De’Adre Aziz, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent, producers Radha Blank, Andrew “Lemon” Andersen, Jason Sokoloff and more.

She’s Gotta Have It Season 2 launches globally on Netflix TODAY, May 24, 2019. Take a first look here.