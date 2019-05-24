A Space For Creators: The New Home For Uninterrupted, Black Voices

Sharp-witted, original, and dramatic web series are making their mark in entertainment. Through mini-episodes, loyal readers like you get acquainted to the daily lives of influencers, artists, and every day people across all cultures. From the screen, readers witness breakups and makeups to those breaking bread and hustling to stay fly in the city. Simply, Bossip has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to gossip and discovering fresh and funny content. We have even been expanding our own presence with fresh exclusive series like the hilarious Auntie’s Advice to season 1 of Charli Knows Best, Bossip knows good storytelling. Case closed.

While on the lookout we discovered that there is a brand new and dynamic roster of storytellers who will not compromise their creativity, sort of like us. Talent scouts agree that the distance between their indie projects and high profile creative roles in Hollywood is a platform that puts their content in front of the right audience.

Our parent company, iONE Digital, got news about the demand for compelling stories that provoke thought, explore social and racial issues, while giving an inside look at diverse multicultural lifestyles. Today, they are introducing the company’s new immersive video destination, A Space For Creators. This free video streaming platform is shattering glass ceilings by championing authentic voices from within the culture who are hustling to craft unique stories that they can present without censorship.

We have some hot new content to binge on our phones and tablets! In fact, the Bossip team was drawn immediately to Creators of Color, a series showcasing conversations with celebrity talent across various genres about their careers. In episode 1, we gain insight into actress Tiffany Haddish’s rise to fame and why being a person of color has made her an asset in the business.

“Being a person of color has positively impacted a lot of things in my career. I have booked roles in movies that were meant for white women but because I came through with so much character, and personality they ended up making it a black role.” -Tiffany Haddish

The comedy that exists in everyday tends to be where we live, so we are also checking for Giving Me Life (In the Land of the Deadass).

This series was written, produced and directed by Dafina Roberts and chronicles the experience of six young Black and Latinx friends navigating the wild ups and downs of life and love in New York City. We reached out to Dafina to get a sense of how she approaches creating.

Regarding the genesis of Giving Me Life (In the Land of the Deadass), Dafina Roberts shares:

“Giving Me Life was born from the real-life shenanigans of me and my friends. There is no show out right now that truly shows the breath-and-depth of sexuality for millennials of color. The series came out of the yearning to see ourselves and our communities in all our beauty and our struggle.”

Roberts also shared how she felt about having her stories being featured on a platform geared towards multicultural audiences:

I’m ecstatic about being a part of A Space for Creators! As the politics of race, gender, sexuality and class shift in our society, I think millennials of color are looking for narratives that explore these issues in smart and funny ways. I think that Giving Me Life delivers on that!

Find your binge-worthy favorites and tell us what you want to see more of… it just might be the next series to launch!