Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Settling Sexual Misconduct Cases With Accusers For $44 Million

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Reached $44 Million Deal to Settle Lawsuits

According to The New York Times, Harvey Weinstein and his former studio’s board members have reached a tentative $44 million deal to resolve lawsuits filed by women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The $44 million settlement would include $30 million for the accusers, creditors, and former employees of the studio, as well as an additional $14 million in legal fees. The settlement is claimed to be supported by all parties and will be reviewed for approval in a hearing on June 4.

He is currently facing criminal charges in New York for allegations of sexual violence against two women in addition to more than 80 women that have accused him of wrongdoing, and many of those complaints involve sexual harassment, which is a civil violation, not a criminal one.

Weinstein still faces criminal charges, and those cases will move forward. He has pleaded not guilty to rape and other sex crimes in a criminal case in Manhattan. The case is scheduled to go to trial in September.