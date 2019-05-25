For Discussion: Viral Video Of Young Black Man Running From Police Sparks Controversy Over Compliance
There’s a war going on online, no hot take is safe from.
Early this morning, rapper and activist @Tef_Poe posted a video of a young black man escaping police arrest and doing the Jesse Owens on a couple of cops who weren’t paying attention. That video was reposted by Marc Lamont Hill with a caption that triggered a great many people.
Legends are born every day. Be inspired. (NOTE: This post has sparked a lot of conversation. Some are celebrating this man’s escape. Others are saying it’s irresponsible to run from police, as they could have shot him in the back. This discourse is fascinating, as it prompts a series of questions for me: How do you resist unjust laws? Why do we accept and normalize the entirely illegal act of shooting as suspect as they run away? How do we create strategies of resistance that allow our children to still survive and come home? What is it about this video that makes so many folk want to cheer this young man on?)
The outraged folks argue that this video is dangerous and that Black people should not be encouraged to run away from police as they might be shot. Those who disagree retort that they were THRILLED to see the young man escape the pigs and rightfully note that we’ve seen many, many, MANY Black people comply with law enforcement and STILL be killed.
Where do you stand on this issue? Do you see an inherent danger “promoting” people to run from police? Should Black folks just do everything police say in order to stay alive?
Let us know what you think down in the comments.
