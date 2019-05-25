Soup Cookie Chronicles: Jon Voigt Declares Ho A$$ Donald Trump As “The Greatest President Since Abraham Lincoln”
- By Bossip Staff
Jon Voight Thinks Donald Trump Is “The Greatest President”
Somebody tell Angelina Jolie to come get her wrinkly-a$$ daddy…
If you woke up and saw “Jon Voight” trending on Twitter you might have thought that he died. If you weren’t curious enough to click on his name then don’t trip. We got you.
Jon Voight took to social media to sing the praises of the burnt sienna sack of s#!t known as Donald Trump.
Check out the videos below.
Angelina might also wanna get ol’ Jonny-boy checked for dementia.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.