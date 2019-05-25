Puppy Preciousness: Jesse Williams Answers Fan Questions While Playing With Puppies [Video]

Jesse Williams Answers Some Questions From Fans

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is the latest celebrity to stop by Buzzfeed to not only answer some fan questions, but play with some seriously adorable puppies along the way.

While he basks in some puppy preciousness, Williams talks about the Grey’s Anatomy cast group text, gives us insight into his time as a school teacher, and details his favorite episodes are from the series he’s been a part of for so long.