Pure Comedy: Chloé Hilliard Makes Her ‘Tonight Show’ Debut With Some Hilarious Stand-Up [Video]

Chloé Hilliard Makes Her Tonight Show Debut

In the world of stand-up comedy, making your way onto late night TV is a huge step in your career–and it’s a great way for fans to discover some new talent, too.

Chloé Hilliard stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to make her debut on the show. During her routine, she jokes about being 6 foot tall since elementary school, having her brother outshine her, and not being a responsible adult at almost 40-years-old.

Peep the clip down below to see Chloé do her thing and get your daily dose of funny.