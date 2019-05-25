D!¢k Snitch: NYPD Used Peen Pic To Capture Subway Saboteur Who Enjoys Emergency Brake Yanking

Cops Use Penis Pic To Identify Emergency Brake Prankster

New York City is a REALLY weird place.

There has been a recent rash of subway trains that have suffered serious delays due to a mischievous jerk who thinks it’s hilarious to make people late by pulling the emergency brake.

Well, the varmint has been caught, but the WAY he was caught is what makes this story so cotdamn ridiculous.

Police say that Isaiah Thompson was exposing his penis while riding on the back of subway trains as they speed through the station. A witness was able to catch footage of Isaiah’s member and turned it into police. Investigators used that photo a week later when Thompson pulled his stunt again. Surveillance cameras caught him exposing himself and compared the two videos to identify him.

Isaiah was arrested and admitted to everything.

Bruh…