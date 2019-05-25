Redemption: Jay Rock Receives The Key To Watts As May 24th Is Declared “Jay Rock Day”

Jay Rock Was Just Honored With The Key To Watts

It’s been a long time coming, but Jay Rock is finally getting the recognition that he deserves.

On Friday, May 24, the Grammy-winning TDE rapper was presented with the key to the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, his hometown. L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino presented the key to Rock during a public ceremony at the Nickerson Gardens Community Center, where everyone from fans to friends and family came through to show their support.

Buscaino gave Jay Rock his props, saying, “For the last 12 years, Jay Rock has done so much, so much to lift himself, Kendrick [Lamar], and TDE into the stratosphere of global music influencers. Now they’re not called ‘Top Dawg’ for nothing.” He continued, “And it all started here: 5-5-2, in Nickerson Gardens in Watts. We love you, Jay Rock, for your contributions to music, culture, and, most importantly, to this community.”

Not only did the rapper receive the key to the city, but the councilman then declared May 24 “Jay Rock Day” in Watts.

The OG then took the mic to say his piece, where kept things simple by thanking God, his family, the TDE crew, and of course, the community that surrounds him.

“To my homeboys, my homegirls: Man, I love y’all—giving me support since day one. If it weren’t for y’all, I wouldn’t be right here…And to my young boys out here that’s trying to do the music, that’s pursuing y’all’s dreams: Don’t give up, man. This a prime example right here.”

It was also announced during the ceremony that Rock had teamed up with his label TDE and Lyft to donate $5,000 to the community center.

Congrats to Jay Rock on being recognized by the city that raised him!