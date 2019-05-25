SMH: Rachel Roy Claims Kush Smoker Dame Dash Is Emotionally Abusive, Gets High Around Daughters & Scares Them

Get your life together!

Dame Dash’s Ex-Wife Thwarts Request For More Custody, Claims He’s Abusive

Dame Dash and his ex-wife of 10 years are going at it over the custody of their 11-year-old daughter Tallulah.

According to The Blast, Dame wants more custody over the child but Rachel Roy and his 19-year-old daughter Ava are telling the judge NO WAY. Rachel claims Dame gets high off of marijuana around his daughters and Roy also points to Dash’s history of domestic violence and claims their kids have anxiety when seeing him. She also says his relationship with Ava is strained because he gets angry she doesn’t get involved in their parental battles.

Ava Dash, 19, filed a declaration saying she is scared of her father’s temper and mood swings. She says that she is concerned about how much marijuana he smokes, alcohol he drinks, and drugs he takes, all of which affect his mood and makes him more excitable, hard to please and upset. Her mom told the judge that Dash talks badly about Ava to their 11-year-old and emotionally harms them both.

Dame had initially claimed in court that his daughter Tallulah asked to spend more time with him. Roy says that a bald-faced lie. Roy claims that on Dash’s birthday, he even shamed their 11-year-old for not bringing him a present, despite her not having access to money.

In his response, Dame denies badgering his daughter over a present. “My custodial time with Tallulah is going well and we have established a close relationship.” He even argued he was working less and even had a new wife in the house.

The judge has yet to rule.