A Little Positivity: Inmate Kimmy Cakes Helped Free Excitedly Says Job Offers Are Pouring In [Video]

Kim Kardashian Freed Prisoner Getting Good Job Offers

It must feel great to be free!

Paul Algarin, one of the inmates rescued from a life sentence for a nonviolent offense is off to a great start. Since being released from prison, he’s been bombarded with job offers, according to a TMZ report. The gigs range from modeling to tattoo work, with offers coming from as far as Nigeria and the UK, Algarin told TMZ.

After his release, his sister posted up this photo with Kim, Kanye and her brother to thank her for not only releasing the young man but for helping to repair their relationship. She says Kim even offered to help remove his face tattoos.

“Never in a million years did I think Kim would write him back (or even read his letter), fly in right after the met gala (not to mention her 4th baby is due at any minute), invest in our family & laugh / relate to us over the smallest things.”

Hit play to hear how great it’s going for Paul after prison.