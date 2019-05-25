BFF Goals: Gabrielle Union And Jessica Alba Put Their Friendship To The Test [Video]

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union Take A Friendship Test

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba star together in L.A.’s Finest, but even before working on this project together, their friendship has been a longtime in the making.

Long before these ladies were as close as they are now, they always had mutual friends telling them how much alike they are. Once they finally met–it was love at first sight. To put their friendship to the test, Jessica and Gabrielle joined the people over at Glamour to take part in some exercises to prove just how close they really are.

Catch the video dow below to see these two stare into each others’ eyes, give one another compliments, mirror each others’ dance moves, and more.