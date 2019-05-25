‘Living By Design’: The Smolletts Eat, Pray & Celebrate Memorial Day Apartment Revamping [Video]

Living By Design: Eat, Pray, Celebrate

Jazz and Jack Smollett are back with Living By Design, just in time to refresh a space for Memorial Day.

This week, Jake and Jazz revamp the apartment of Mel, a celebrity makeup artist and serial entrepreneur from Alabama. The sibling duo declutters her space, giving her ample room to design masterpieces for her fashion and jewelry line and successfully run her event production company. Jake refurbishes a huge wall unit and creates a custom desk for Mel, while Jazz makes her space a one-stop beauty studio with Boho chic designs, patterned drapes and trunks for storage.

For the post-reveal meal, Jake cooks up a Crispy Lemon Fried Trout with an Asian Kale Salad and Jazz bakes some delicious Mini Cast-Iron Strawberry-Rhubarb Pies. Hit play to see the preview. Hit up Cleo TV for the full episode.