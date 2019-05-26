This Is America: Meek Mill Reportedly Harassed & Threatened With Arrest At A Vegas Hotel [Video]

According to TMZ, Meek Mill was denied from getting into Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Hotel Saturday after resort staff reportedly threatened to arrest him if he stepped onto the property.

Meek posted a video on social media showing himself, his security team and The Cosmopolitan staff discussing why he wasn’t being allowed inside the Las Vegas Strip resort.

The shocking thing about the video was the staff saying that Mill had been trespassing at the resort, meaning security could detain him if he were seen on the property.

Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, released a statement about the Cosmopolitan. Tacopina writes,

“… we have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than than their culture and skin color. Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damages.”

The letter also states,