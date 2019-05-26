This Is America: Meek Mill Reportedly Harassed & Threatened With Arrest At A Vegas Hotel [Video]
According to TMZ, Meek Mill was denied from getting into Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Hotel Saturday after resort staff reportedly threatened to arrest him if he stepped onto the property.
Meek posted a video on social media showing himself, his security team and The Cosmopolitan staff discussing why he wasn’t being allowed inside the Las Vegas Strip resort.
Cosmopolitan hotel/casino going to extreme racist levels to keep too many black entertainers and black people …. they said they gone lock me up.. I’m like for what I’ve been once to a party with jayz ….. Some of these casinos have a bunch of Tatics to keep the level of blacks down …. but love to take our money!!!! This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me either!! I felt crazy being put out by these white men for no reason!
The shocking thing about the video was the staff saying that Mill had been trespassing at the resort, meaning security could detain him if he were seen on the property.
Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, released a statement about the Cosmopolitan. Tacopina writes,
“… we have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than than their culture and skin color. Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damages.”
The letter also states,
“…we urge you to promptly issue an apology to Mr. Williams and grant him immediate access. In the event you fail to heed this one and only warning, we intend to pursue all legal recourse against you.”
