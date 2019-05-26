The Marathon Continues: Puma Set To Release Posthumous Nipsey Hussle Apparel Collaboration

Puma Set To Release Nipsey Hussle Collab

According to ESSENCE, Puma will drop the highly anticipated Nipsey Hussle collaboration posthumously.

PUMA Brand and Marketing Global Director Adam Petrick confirmed the news this week during a Wall Street Journal event in NYC. He mentioned that the PUMA brand will continue to release products that the late rapper was associated with.

“We had a lot of things that were coming, and hopefully a lot of things we will still do with his estate..We’ll work with his family and we’ll support his kids…We’re going to continue to release some product that we’ve created with him. We’ve also got some charity activations that we’ll do to support what he was doing in Crenshaw, and trying to continue the work that he was doing through his foundation.”

Weeks before his murder, Hussle shared the news that he and Puma were partnering up to collaborate with his Marathon brand.