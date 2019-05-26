A Lil Positivity: 14-Year-Old Girl Becomes The Youngest Ever Admitted To Spelman College

Atlanta Teen Becomes Youngest Ever Admitted To Spelman

14-year-old Sydney Wilson is set to begin her freshman year at Spelman College in the fall, making history as the youngest student ever on campus.

For the Georgia teen, pushing the boundaries with her academic achievement is nothing new. According to reports from WSB-TV, Wilson was doing algebra in the first grade and began taking high school classes at Wilson Academy–a private institution founded by her father–when she was only 10-years-old. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Fast forward to current day, and she’s graduated with honors and as class Valedictorian, heading to the school of her dreams in the fall. Spelman has been Wilson’s only choice for college since she was a mere 8-years-old.

“I had taken a college tour then, and the women around me seemed so independent and strong. It really inspired me,” Wilson said. “Now I’m really excited and nervous. It’s obviously something new for me, but the Spelman girls have been really nice and welcoming. I’m excited to see the experience I’ll have.”

I think my face articulates how it felt to interview this local 14 y/o girl who just got into @SpelmanCollege Sydney Wilson is from Dekalb, she started taking high school classes when she was 10 & you don’t want to miss my exclusive story on her on Ch2 today pic.twitter.com/ll1O6qSvNk — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 23, 2019

Sydney plans to live on campus just like her fellow students, and luckily, she’s not really worried about the age gap. “I’ve been with the older kids all my life, so socially, I don’t think it will be a problem for me,” she said.

Wilson plans to major in biology, planning on using animal science to come up with cures for human ailments.

Congrats, Sydney!