Shannade Clermont Recalls Her Fateful ‘Sugar Daddy’ Date,Hopes She’ll Come Out Of Jail ‘Strong Like Martha Stewart’
Shannade Clermont Speaks Out Before Beginning Jail Sentence
Shannade Clermont’s accepted her fate and she’s speaking out. The model who’s set to serve a year-long sentence for racking up charges on a dead man’s debit card, sat down with The New York Post’s Page Six for an interview on several things, including what really went down the night that man, James Alesi, died.
According to Shannade, Alesi, a 42-year-old real-estate broker, was her “sugar daddy” and she had no idea he was in dire straights when she took his card and left a hotel where they had a rendezvous that prosecutors called a “$400 prostitution date.”
“He wasn’t asleep when I left — he was just drunk,” an emotional Shannade told The Post. “I have never been around people who have been on heavy drugs, so I didn’t really know.
“It was like, ‘Oh, he was a drunk mess.’ I was annoyed . . . [I thought] he was playing games. So I just left.”
Alesi was more than just drunk, he was overdosing and later died from cocaine mixed with fentanyl.
Shannade admitted that she took Alesi’s card and used it (obviously) without permission and splurged on a $20,000 shopping spree, rent, flight purchases, and Valentino shoes. She also admitted that when she found out that Alesi died, she STILL used the card.
“From the outside looking in, it looks like I knew he was dead and was like ‘haha’ . . . and that’s really sick,” said Shannade.
Shannon, also at The Post’s interview, defended her sister, saying it’s “sick” anyone could think that Shannade knew Alesi was dead or dying and that she didn’t call 911.
She also defiantly denied leading Alesi down a “wrong path.”
“The thing was, he was known as a sugar daddy — very known,” Shannade said. “He’s not, like, an innocent person.” Later she admitted that she never had strong feelings for him.
[…]
“I mean, I didn’t love him; I liked him,” Shannade said. “[He] was just someone who took care of me.”
Oh, girl…..
There’s much more to this story including Shannade namedropping her buddy Kim Kardashian and shamelessly comparing herself to other incarcerated celebs.
Hit the flip for that.
Shannade told Page Six that she like Kimmy Cakes, has an interest in studying law.
“I think I want to actually learn some law, because I feel like I was misinformed about this whole process,” Shannade explained, taking a page from pal Kim Kardashian who has said she is studying law.”
She and her sis also added that Kim’s still supporting Shannade.
“We really can’t speak on it, but we are still working with Kim Kardashian,” said Shannon. “She is giving her support.” Kardashian did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.
Shannade also told Page Six that she’s trying to see the good in all this, and she might come out “stronger” like T.I., Gucci and Martha Stewart.
“I feel like this may have happened for a reason,” Shannade said of her arrest and prison sentence. “God already has his plan, and I’m just going to the path and living it. Look at TI and Gucci Mane. Many people have been incarcerated and they come out stronger. Look at Martha Stewart.”
Oh gworl…
What do YOU think about Shannade Clermont’s pre-prison comments?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.