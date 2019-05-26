SMH: Houston Rapper Sosamann Arrested On Human Trafficking Charges

Rapper Sosamann Arrested Following Prostitution Sting

Sosamann, a rapper from Houston, has been charged with human trafficking.

According to reports from TMZ, he was arrested this month following a prostitution sting in Los Angeles. Two women reportedly told authorities that Sosamann, along with others, had lured them to the West Coast with promises of the high life–but upon their arrival, they were forced into sell their bodies for sex and had no way to escape.

The Taylor Gang affiliate, whose legal name is Anthony Denson, was reportedly taken into custody and charged with a felony on May 11. He was released on a $100,000 bond the following day and is scheduled to go back in court on June 6.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

As Complex points out, even though Sosamann has remained active on his various social media pages in recent weeks since the arrest, he has yet to address the charges.

The Houston native signed to Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang imprint in 2016. His most recent album, Sauce Eskobar 2, dropped earlier this year.