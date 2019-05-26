Pure Comedy: Wanda Sykes Answers The Internet’s Most Pressing Questions [Video]

Wanda Sykes Answers The Web’s Most Searched Questions

Comedian and actress Wanda Sykes is the latest celeb to stop by WIRED for an autocomplete interview, where she answers the web’s most searched questions about herself.

Sykes aswers everything from questions about the secret to how she does her hair, what her real name is, what character she plays on Blackish, and the age old question: why isn’t Wanda Sykes a Marvel Superhero?

Check out the clip down below to see the comedian answer those questions and so many more.