Suge: DaBaby Beats The Pants Off A Fan Foolishly Following Him Around The Louis Vuitton Store

DaBaby Beats The Pants Off A Fan Foolishly Following Him Around The Louis Vuitton Store
DaBaby Cam Coldheart Fight Video
Someone thought it’d be a good idea to troll DaBaby in a local mall, and that same someone was left pantsless and embarrassed.
A rapper named Cam Coldheart took to IG to post a video of himself trolling the Charlotte rapper and following him around inside a Louis Vuitton store.
“You a b****,” Cam can be heard saying in the video. “Y’all look at the n**** DaBaby. That n**** DaBaby in here talking some s***.” “He walking up on me and s*** like he about to do something. What you gon’ do? What you taking your s*** off for?”
Cam apparently previously claimed that DaBaby was falsely repping Charlotte when he’s “really from Ohio”, so when he saw him out and about, he seized an opportunity.
Unfortunately for Cam, DaBaby also seized the opportunity and Cam was left in a crumpled, bloody heap after the altercation. The rival rapper’s pants were also left around his ankles.
“When bullying Baby on the internet goes wrong,” DaBaby captioned the vid.
Cam Coldheart is adamant however that Da Baby didn’t fight him one-on-one ad says he was jumped by DaBaby’s security.
Caught me slippin dolo. Silver back from the slums this ain’t shit. Mfs bounce back from mfs jumpin em everyday. No statements made cam back for my belt told 12 I ain’t wanna talk. I got up walked to the car and made a post. Yea I’m hurt as hell😂😂 Once again go to Loui in South Park and ask this security in Loui how many ppl jumped me when they rushed me dolo. He got his security wit em dressed like regular dude wit a legal strap @dababy keep it g u jumped me wit ya security and left me pretty, other than some scratches
If Cam was jumped, this is the second time in recent weeks that DaBaby’s security has been accused of being violent. They were previously seen on video beating up an “overzealous” fan, and that man is reportedly in a coma.
We don’t condone violence, but everyone knows DaBaby will defend himself. Remember when he killed a man in Walmart who was trying to rob him?
Leave that man alone, y’all.
See more of the DaBaby VS Cam Coldheart fallout on the flip.
This is reportedly Da Baby’s response to the fight. He posted a clip from his “Suge” video.
Look close. Dats a bulls jersey stupid as mfs dats security why he so close if he holding bags?? Man da big ass security and da lil nigga jumped me for bout 5 min then made it look like @dababy did it his self at da end. All y’all that think this PEE WEE ASS LIL BOY CAN BEAT ME. Tell em shoot the ones then. I want my ones, pull ya camera ppl out and give me my ones NO SECURITY. And I ain’t start shit I was buying a belt they walked in surrounded me and I pulled a camera out to talk shit while he was takin his shot off plotting whispering wit security. I’m still talkin shit . Let this cap ass nigga fool you if ya want
