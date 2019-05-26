Suge: DaBaby Beats The Pants Off A Fan Foolishly Following Him Around The Louis Vuitton Store

DaBaby Cam Coldheart Fight Video

Someone thought it’d be a good idea to troll DaBaby in a local mall, and that same someone was left pantsless and embarrassed.

A rapper named Cam Coldheart took to IG to post a video of himself trolling the Charlotte rapper and following him around inside a Louis Vuitton store.

“You a b****,” Cam can be heard saying in the video. “Y’all look at the n**** DaBaby. That n**** DaBaby in here talking some s***.” “He walking up on me and s*** like he about to do something. What you gon’ do? What you taking your s*** off for?”

Cam apparently previously claimed that DaBaby was falsely repping Charlotte when he’s “really from Ohio”, so when he saw him out and about, he seized an opportunity.

Unfortunately for Cam, DaBaby also seized the opportunity and Cam was left in a crumpled, bloody heap after the altercation. The rival rapper’s pants were also left around his ankles.

“When bullying Baby on the internet goes wrong,” DaBaby captioned the vid.

SMH.

Cam Coldheart is adamant however that Da Baby didn’t fight him one-on-one ad says he was jumped by DaBaby’s security.

Suuuuuure.

If Cam was jumped, this is the second time in recent weeks that DaBaby’s security has been accused of being violent. They were previously seen on video beating up an “overzealous” fan, and that man is reportedly in a coma.



We don’t condone violence, but everyone knows DaBaby will defend himself. Remember when he killed a man in Walmart who was trying to rob him?

Leave that man alone, y’all.

See more of the DaBaby VS Cam Coldheart fallout on the flip.