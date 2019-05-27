Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Evicted In $55K Shop Rent Case For Store “Instatiques” (Exclusive)

Lastonia Leviston In Default After Not Responding To Rent Dodge Case

Rick Ross’ baby mama’s new business has been turfed out of its storefront in a South Florida shopping center after a judge ruled that she never paid rent on the space.

A South Florida Judge Raag Singhal found Lastonia Leviston guilty by default of not paying nearly $56,000 in rent on a commercial property for her business “Instatiques,” in the Pines City Center in Pembroke Pines, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The TA Pines City Center LLC sued Leviston back in February, claiming that Leviston agreed to pay $26,756 a month in rent when she booked the storefront in Dec. 2018. But the company said Leviston never paid the rent, and by February, the arrears that had swelled to $55,224.33.

The TA Pines City Center said it demanded the mother of Rick Ross’ oldest daughter to pay the money back, but she refused. The landlord said it wanted the back rent plus interest and its lawyer’s fees paid. On May 7, the judge came back and sided with the company, after Leviston never responded to the case.

Leviston founded the “Instatiques” company back in 2017 – according to public records – though it was unclear what exactly the business sold.

It’s not the first time that Leviston has squared off in a courtroom. She won $7 million in a civil suit against 50 Cent after a jury agreed that he helped leak a sex tape of her in order to humiliate her and taunt rival rapper, Rick Ross.